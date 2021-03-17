2021/03/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 17, 2021

— probably first Karen complaint against a deaf person

Karen is an insult that became a recent buzzword.

It refers to a female that uses the 911 line to file

a complaint with the police for no real reason.

Anyway, it seems to be the first Karen that

complained about a deaf person. This deaf person,

a coffee shop barista, was wearing hearing aids

that the Karen thought were Air Pods. The supervisor

and the owners told Karen to go away and buy

coffee elsewhere!

— used to it but hate it

Deaf people are used to discrimination, no captions,

no interpreters, no note writing, etc. It does not

mean they don’t hate it because they do. This was

the issue an activist pointed out.

— deaf cheesemakers

Kase, a cheesemaking company, has five deaf

cheesemakers. It was suggested to the Kase

owner that he hire the deaf, and he did –

and he said his customers all love the

cheese made by his deaf cheesemakers.

