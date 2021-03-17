2021/03/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 17, 2021
— probably first Karen complaint against a deaf person
Karen is an insult that became a recent buzzword.
It refers to a female that uses the 911 line to file
a complaint with the police for no real reason.
Anyway, it seems to be the first Karen that
complained about a deaf person. This deaf person,
a coffee shop barista, was wearing hearing aids
that the Karen thought were Air Pods. The supervisor
and the owners told Karen to go away and buy
coffee elsewhere!
— used to it but hate it
Deaf people are used to discrimination, no captions,
no interpreters, no note writing, etc. It does not
mean they don’t hate it because they do. This was
the issue an activist pointed out.
— deaf cheesemakers
Kase, a cheesemaking company, has five deaf
cheesemakers. It was suggested to the Kase
owner that he hire the deaf, and he did –
and he said his customers all love the
cheese made by his deaf cheesemakers.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
03/14/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/