2021/03/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 18, 2021

— scammed out of $36,000 USA dollars

Scammers or even Deaf Scammers are everywhere.

We hate these scammers but it won’t go away.

Just recently the Finnish Sports Association

of the Deaf (Finland) was scammed out of

30,000 euros by scammers that pretended

to work as security guards in a bank.

30,000 euros equals nearly $36,000 in

USA dollars.

— small business vs big business

From the Deaf Training point of view what

is the difference between Small Business

and Big Business? If the employer wants

to give employees training in ASL, the

Big Business can afford to hire an

interpreter with a Power Point.

Small Business may find hiring

an ASL interpreter too expensive

for them! This was what one owner

of a Small Business said.

— interpreter’s nightmare

What is an interpreter’s nightmare? Having to

invent a new sign for a word that was never

interpreted in the past? No – all interpreters

deal with it. Then what is the nightmare?

Because of the pandemic, the interpeter faces

the camera with no audience in front of her

eyes! The interpreter had no way of knowing

if the deaf audience understood and

appreciated her signs. Fortunately for

that interpreter, she got responses from

Facebook and emails, all of them positive!

