2021/03/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 19, 2021
— marketing people ignore the deaf, says Forbes magazine
The Forbes magazine ran an article saying that when
marketing people develop videoes of their products
and services, they ignore the deaf. One reason, Forbes
says, is because captions is time consuming and when
there is a rush to move products into videos, it
is not a priority. ADA? Wait and see what pro-ADA
attorneys have to say!
— TV program run by a deaf club
A sign language online TV program is being run by
a deaf club. It features programs on sports and
cooking as well as a weekly contest. Where in
USA? Sorry, it is run by the Cambridgeshire Deaf
Association in Great Britain.
— locating a deaf brother that left home 4 decades ago
Many young deaf people, not feeling too close to their
hearing family members, leave home to seek fortunes
elsewhere, and often do not return home. A hearing sister
missed her deaf brother who left home four decades ago
and started to look for him via on-line resources.
It was a difficult task for one reason – the brother
changed his last name and he moved nearly half way
across USA. One way or other she was able to locate
him – and even though she never learned sign language,
she’s planning a reunion with him.
