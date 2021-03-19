2021/03/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 19, 2021

— marketing people ignore the deaf, says Forbes magazine

The Forbes magazine ran an article saying that when

marketing people develop videoes of their products

and services, they ignore the deaf. One reason, Forbes

says, is because captions is time consuming and when

there is a rush to move products into videos, it

is not a priority. ADA? Wait and see what pro-ADA

attorneys have to say!

— TV program run by a deaf club

A sign language online TV program is being run by

a deaf club. It features programs on sports and

cooking as well as a weekly contest. Where in

USA? Sorry, it is run by the Cambridgeshire Deaf

Association in Great Britain.

— locating a deaf brother that left home 4 decades ago

Many young deaf people, not feeling too close to their

hearing family members, leave home to seek fortunes

elsewhere, and often do not return home. A hearing sister

missed her deaf brother who left home four decades ago

and started to look for him via on-line resources.

It was a difficult task for one reason – the brother

changed his last name and he moved nearly half way

across USA. One way or other she was able to locate

him – and even though she never learned sign language,

she’s planning a reunion with him.

