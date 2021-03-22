2021/03/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 22, 2021
— interpreter requests not filled
An agency, that serves the deaf in a small city
in a western state, receives several hundred
requests for interpreters. Approximately 15 percent
of these requests are not filled – for one reason –
lack of interpreters around. This is a troubling
issue – because while we have video and VRI services,
the deaf prefer face to face interpreters.
— importance of deaf and hearing as equals
A hearing businessman made this comment in a
workshop panel:
Learn about the importance of working with the deaf community
Words and phrases can be tricky and can be misunderstood.
A google search showed this explanation:
To work with means you are working usually on equal footing
Deaf and hearing as equals?
Yes, always, and all the time!
— working in a control room
All NASA flights into space are watched and monitored
by a group of engineers in a control room. One of
these engineers is Johanna Lucht. She is deaf.
NASA has had several other deaf engineers but
never in the control room.
