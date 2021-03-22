2021/03/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 22, 2021

— interpreter requests not filled

An agency, that serves the deaf in a small city

in a western state, receives several hundred

requests for interpreters. Approximately 15 percent

of these requests are not filled – for one reason –

lack of interpreters around. This is a troubling

issue – because while we have video and VRI services,

the deaf prefer face to face interpreters.

— importance of deaf and hearing as equals

A hearing businessman made this comment in a

workshop panel:

Learn about the importance of working with the deaf community

Words and phrases can be tricky and can be misunderstood.

A google search showed this explanation:

To work with means you are working usually on equal footing

Deaf and hearing as equals?

Yes, always, and all the time!

— working in a control room

All NASA flights into space are watched and monitored

by a group of engineers in a control room. One of

these engineers is Johanna Lucht. She is deaf.

NASA has had several other deaf engineers but

never in the control room.

