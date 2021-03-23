2021/03/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 23, 2021

— no lip reading at all

No lip reading at all, according to part of a

newspaper story. It was not in reference to

pandemic masks, but in reference to watching

captions on TV. It was part of humor while

staying home much of the time.

— tricks of a deaf referee

Matt Ayyash is deaf and is a respected referee

in soccer. He depends on tricks to make players

aware of his deafness, especially those shocked

about it for the first time. During the pre-game

coin flip, he would immediately tell the team

captains of his deafness and that he would

officiate the game differently from hearing

referees. He would explain that if they wish

to communicate with him during the game, just

to tap on his shoulder and to directly face him.

He wears a buzzer on his arm to allow fellow

referees to quickly bring attention. He also

follows closely, not afar, the action on the

field. Lastly but most important of all,

requiring his interpreters to know soccer signs!

— the deaf and the military

Paige Hall, who is deaf, is a ROTC student at

Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.

A big newspaper story was written up about her,

and the bottom line is that she believes her

deafness will not be a barrier to a military

career. A barrier or not a barrier? Many

deaf soldiers fought on the both sides of

the Civil War. Theodore Roosevelt, before

he became the president, wanted to recruit

a Deaf Cavalry during the Spanish-American war.

A school for the deaf currently has a Deaf

Military unit. And we have known of deaf

fighters in other nations right now.

A barrier or not a barrier?

