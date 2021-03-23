2021/03/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 23, 2021
— no lip reading at all
No lip reading at all, according to part of a
newspaper story. It was not in reference to
pandemic masks, but in reference to watching
captions on TV. It was part of humor while
staying home much of the time.
— tricks of a deaf referee
Matt Ayyash is deaf and is a respected referee
in soccer. He depends on tricks to make players
aware of his deafness, especially those shocked
about it for the first time. During the pre-game
coin flip, he would immediately tell the team
captains of his deafness and that he would
officiate the game differently from hearing
referees. He would explain that if they wish
to communicate with him during the game, just
to tap on his shoulder and to directly face him.
He wears a buzzer on his arm to allow fellow
referees to quickly bring attention. He also
follows closely, not afar, the action on the
field. Lastly but most important of all,
requiring his interpreters to know soccer signs!
— the deaf and the military
Paige Hall, who is deaf, is a ROTC student at
Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville.
A big newspaper story was written up about her,
and the bottom line is that she believes her
deafness will not be a barrier to a military
career. A barrier or not a barrier? Many
deaf soldiers fought on the both sides of
the Civil War. Theodore Roosevelt, before
he became the president, wanted to recruit
a Deaf Cavalry during the Spanish-American war.
A school for the deaf currently has a Deaf
Military unit. And we have known of deaf
fighters in other nations right now.
A barrier or not a barrier?
