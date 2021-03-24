2021/03/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 24, 2021

— deaf person accused of having “attitude”

Homeless hearing people beg for money and

harass people that walk past them in downtown

of a major city. For some reason a certain

homeless person continues to accuse a deaf

person of having an attitude problem! This

person sits in front of a CVS store and

would open the doors for hearing people

that enter or exit the building (hoping

for tips). When there is behind-the-back

yelling and screaming, the hearing person

hears it but often ignores it whereas the

deaf person is clueless (and is labelled

as having an attitude).

— deaf BBQ chef vs hearing BBQ chefs

On all these TV BBQ grilling contests,

DeafDigest editor has never seen a

deaf contestant. Hearing BBQ contestants

better than deaf BBQ chefs? No way!

But deafness may be a disadvantage,

and it has nothing to do with grilling

skills. It has a lot to do with “spying”

on judges’ tasting preferences and on

contestants’ grilling tricks. Yes,

deaf contestants can see but cannot

hear these whispered comments among

contestants that are forever talking

trash with each other. There is one

deaf contestant that has competed

locally and is hoping one day he

will win big. DeafDigest hopes so.

— Coda remembers these days of past years

A Coda was interviewed in a newspaper story.

She said:

my parents couldn’t watch non-captioned movies

my parents couldn’t enjoy non-interpreted public festivals

my parents didn’t want to go to restaurants and

not understanding what the waiters were saying

This Coda is correct.

