2021/03/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 24, 2021
— deaf person accused of having “attitude”
Homeless hearing people beg for money and
harass people that walk past them in downtown
of a major city. For some reason a certain
homeless person continues to accuse a deaf
person of having an attitude problem! This
person sits in front of a CVS store and
would open the doors for hearing people
that enter or exit the building (hoping
for tips). When there is behind-the-back
yelling and screaming, the hearing person
hears it but often ignores it whereas the
deaf person is clueless (and is labelled
as having an attitude).
— deaf BBQ chef vs hearing BBQ chefs
On all these TV BBQ grilling contests,
DeafDigest editor has never seen a
deaf contestant. Hearing BBQ contestants
better than deaf BBQ chefs? No way!
But deafness may be a disadvantage,
and it has nothing to do with grilling
skills. It has a lot to do with “spying”
on judges’ tasting preferences and on
contestants’ grilling tricks. Yes,
deaf contestants can see but cannot
hear these whispered comments among
contestants that are forever talking
trash with each other. There is one
deaf contestant that has competed
locally and is hoping one day he
will win big. DeafDigest hopes so.
— Coda remembers these days of past years
A Coda was interviewed in a newspaper story.
She said:
my parents couldn’t watch non-captioned movies
my parents couldn’t enjoy non-interpreted public festivals
my parents didn’t want to go to restaurants and
not understanding what the waiters were saying
This Coda is correct.
