2021/03/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 25, 2021

— Dr. Fauci’s idea not good for the deaf

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief adviser for

COVID-19, felt that while many Americans have already

received their vaccines, they should continue

wearing the masks. This is not good for the deaf.

It is another matter if it was temporary but

not if this idea becomes permanent. Very scary.

— Matlin’s sign language e-cards

American Greetings is working with famed deaf

actress Marlee Matlin on on these sign

language e-cards – that has everything –

music, vocals, animated lyrics and ASL.

Hope it takes off and is successful.

— functionally-hearing deaf person shocked by the deaf

A deaf person, that functioned as a hearing person,

refused, for years, to accept her deafness. This

person, who is a store manager, finally met a group

of deaf people for the first time in her life and

was shocked. She said:

Deaf people were more accepting of their deafness

than I ever was

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/21/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/