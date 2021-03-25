2021/03/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 25, 2021
— Dr. Fauci’s idea not good for the deaf
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief adviser for
COVID-19, felt that while many Americans have already
received their vaccines, they should continue
wearing the masks. This is not good for the deaf.
It is another matter if it was temporary but
not if this idea becomes permanent. Very scary.
— Matlin’s sign language e-cards
American Greetings is working with famed deaf
actress Marlee Matlin on on these sign
language e-cards – that has everything –
music, vocals, animated lyrics and ASL.
Hope it takes off and is successful.
— functionally-hearing deaf person shocked by the deaf
A deaf person, that functioned as a hearing person,
refused, for years, to accept her deafness. This
person, who is a store manager, finally met a group
of deaf people for the first time in her life and
was shocked. She said:
Deaf people were more accepting of their deafness
than I ever was
