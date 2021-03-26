2021/03/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 26, 2021

— a deaf newscaster mystery 71 years ago

In 1950, John Tubergen became the first deaf

sign language TV newscaster in Chicago. He

only lasted 13 weeks before being dropped.

Why? It was understood that the program

was shut down because of a labor strike

by the TV electricians. But when the strike

was settled, he was not asked to come

back, nor was the ASL news resumed. This

is the big mystery that endures to this day.

— Cooking show on Facebook better than Cooking show on TV

There are many cooking shows on TV and all of them are

captioned. The show “Sheryl in the Kitchen” is not

on TV, but among the deaf of New Orleans, is much more

popular than the ones shown on TV. Reason is that

Sheryl’s brother – Anthony Aramburo is an interpreter

and he interprets any and everything that his sister

speaks out about these cooking skills and tricks.

It is shown via Facebook, so if you wish to improve

on your cooking skills, do look her up!

— AT&T great to deaf in past; bad to deaf in present

Years ago AT&T was great to the deaf in the past;

they donated surplus teletype machines for

conversion into these Model 15 and Model 19

machines that became the national deaf TTY

network. Plus AT&T made annual cash donations

to TDI, Inc to help distribute the national

deaf TTY directory. And they had one person

(Joe Heil) who represented AT&T at all big

deaf conventions and deaf events. Times

have changed – AT&T has been fined nearly

20 million dollars for not sponsoring and

supporting programs for the deaf as they

were supposed to do so.

