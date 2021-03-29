2021/03/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 29, 2021

— deaf hairstylist with unusual experience

Virginia Maldonado, who is deaf, is a hairstylist

in Jensen Beach, Florida. Her first day on the

job was the first day businesses were allowed

to reopen with use of masks. She has never known

what it was to work as hairstylist without

masks! For that reason many of her customers

were not aware of her deafness, but were still

accepting of her work on their hair!

— $1,000 for essential artists

San Francisco has announced a plan – to pay $1,000

per month for essential artists to continue to

work on their art. What is essential? Are deaf

artists essential in the eyes of the San Francisco

officials? Keep in mind we have many great deaf

artists.

— live captions, yes; automated captions, no; interpreters, no

A deaf resident of Minneapolis filed a formal complaint

about public meetings not being interpreted. This

complaint went into mediation and agreement was reached

to provide captions. But which captions – by humans or by

machines. The city tried out several captioning systems

and decided to go for the more expensive one – human

generated captions.

