2021/03/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 29, 2021
— deaf hairstylist with unusual experience
Virginia Maldonado, who is deaf, is a hairstylist
in Jensen Beach, Florida. Her first day on the
job was the first day businesses were allowed
to reopen with use of masks. She has never known
what it was to work as hairstylist without
masks! For that reason many of her customers
were not aware of her deafness, but were still
accepting of her work on their hair!
— $1,000 for essential artists
San Francisco has announced a plan – to pay $1,000
per month for essential artists to continue to
work on their art. What is essential? Are deaf
artists essential in the eyes of the San Francisco
officials? Keep in mind we have many great deaf
artists.
— live captions, yes; automated captions, no; interpreters, no
A deaf resident of Minneapolis filed a formal complaint
about public meetings not being interpreted. This
complaint went into mediation and agreement was reached
to provide captions. But which captions – by humans or by
machines. The city tried out several captioning systems
and decided to go for the more expensive one – human
generated captions.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
03/28/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/