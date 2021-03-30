2021/03/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 30, 2021
— character showing no love to real person love
Coda actress Louise Fletcher, while winning an
Oscar for best actress, showed no love in
her role in the 1975 movie “One Flew Over the
Cuckoo’s Nest.” She, however, as a real person,
showed real love while thanking in ASL, her deaf
parents for raising her. It was pointed out in
a short newspaper story today.
— all interpreters hate this
All interpreters deal with situations that they
hate – interpreting bad news.
One interpreter said:
I keep a straight face even when my stomach is churning
Another interpreter said:
I am doing the right thing, although it is often unpleasant
— lack of cooking show deaf contestants
We have talented deaf chefs. They are not afraid
to challenge Bobby Flay on the “Beat Bobby Flay”
TV program. But are our deaf chefs given
opportunities? As far as DeafDigest editor
is concerned – only one deaf chef appeared
on a TV program – Kurt Ramborger. He is not
the only great deaf chef around.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
03/28/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/