2021/03/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 30, 2021

— character showing no love to real person love

Coda actress Louise Fletcher, while winning an

Oscar for best actress, showed no love in

her role in the 1975 movie “One Flew Over the

Cuckoo’s Nest.” She, however, as a real person,

showed real love while thanking in ASL, her deaf

parents for raising her. It was pointed out in

a short newspaper story today.

— all interpreters hate this

All interpreters deal with situations that they

hate – interpreting bad news.

One interpreter said:

I keep a straight face even when my stomach is churning

Another interpreter said:

I am doing the right thing, although it is often unpleasant

— lack of cooking show deaf contestants

We have talented deaf chefs. They are not afraid

to challenge Bobby Flay on the “Beat Bobby Flay”

TV program. But are our deaf chefs given

opportunities? As far as DeafDigest editor

is concerned – only one deaf chef appeared

on a TV program – Kurt Ramborger. He is not

the only great deaf chef around.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/28/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/