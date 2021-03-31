2021/03/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 31, 2021
— The Clubhouse and the Deaf
Clubhouse is a new app, that DeafDigest
previously mentioned as unfriendly to
the deaf. Unfriendly for two reasons –
no captions nor interpreters; and the
Clubhouse policy that anything that is
said inside the “room” cannot be revealed
outside. This means no chat transcripts
that could have benefitted the deaf. Not
surprised if ADA attorneys are awaiting
a wave of complaints from the deaf in
the near future!
— two reasons deaf people are not hired
A businessman who hires many disabled and
deaf people said:
companies often don’t hire people with disabilities
for what they perceive as liability reasons, or because
they think it might make customers uncomfortable
— the Undercover Boss and the deaf employee
Bowlero Corp was featured on Undercover Boss TV
program. It operates a chain of 300 bowling
alleys in USA. Colie Edwin had a deaf employee
that she was featured with on a segment of that
TV program. She learned that he needed a
hearing aid but couldn’t afford it. She
made him a promise – of a new hearing aid.
Just hope it is a real promise, not a fake
promise – because Undercover Boss is getting
a bad reputation of making broken promises.
