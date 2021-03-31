2021/03/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – March 31, 2021

— The Clubhouse and the Deaf

Clubhouse is a new app, that DeafDigest

previously mentioned as unfriendly to

the deaf. Unfriendly for two reasons –

no captions nor interpreters; and the

Clubhouse policy that anything that is

said inside the “room” cannot be revealed

outside. This means no chat transcripts

that could have benefitted the deaf. Not

surprised if ADA attorneys are awaiting

a wave of complaints from the deaf in

the near future!

— two reasons deaf people are not hired

A businessman who hires many disabled and

deaf people said:

companies often don’t hire people with disabilities

for what they perceive as liability reasons, or because

they think it might make customers uncomfortable

— the Undercover Boss and the deaf employee

Bowlero Corp was featured on Undercover Boss TV

program. It operates a chain of 300 bowling

alleys in USA. Colie Edwin had a deaf employee

that she was featured with on a segment of that

TV program. She learned that he needed a

hearing aid but couldn’t afford it. She

made him a promise – of a new hearing aid.

Just hope it is a real promise, not a fake

promise – because Undercover Boss is getting

a bad reputation of making broken promises.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

03/28/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/