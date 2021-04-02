2021/04/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 2, 2021

— drive-in theater in large deaf community won’t respond to deaf

Frederick, MD has a large deaf community, and there

was talk that a drive-in theater will be coming

back to that city. The management, however, refused

to respond to this question:

Will this drive-in theater show captions for the deaf?

A deaf person made a stink out of the refusal in

the newspaper “Letters to the Editor” column.

— said to be one of the oldest deaf clubs in USA

A deaf club 121 years old? The Puget Sound

Association of the Deaf was written up in

a newspaper, saying it is one of the oldest

deaf clubs in USA. It is located in Seattle,

WA. We do have other older deaf clubs –

Buffalo Club for the Deaf and Pittsburgh

Association of the Deaf and Charles Thompson

Memorial Hall (St Paul, MN) but Puget Sound

is older than these three deaf clubs. Is

there another deaf club that is older than

Puget Sound? DeafDigest editor does not know.

— police roughs up deaf man with cerebral palsy

A deaf resident, of Dayton, Ohio, with cerebral

palsy, has accused the city police of roughing

him up for no reason. He was handcuffed and taken

to a hospital at quite a distance from his home.

The city said police actions were justified. The

public Citizens’ Appeals Board said police actions

were not justified. At this point, the city does

not know what to to!

