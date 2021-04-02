2021/04/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 2, 2021
— drive-in theater in large deaf community won’t respond to deaf
Frederick, MD has a large deaf community, and there
was talk that a drive-in theater will be coming
back to that city. The management, however, refused
to respond to this question:
Will this drive-in theater show captions for the deaf?
A deaf person made a stink out of the refusal in
the newspaper “Letters to the Editor” column.
— said to be one of the oldest deaf clubs in USA
A deaf club 121 years old? The Puget Sound
Association of the Deaf was written up in
a newspaper, saying it is one of the oldest
deaf clubs in USA. It is located in Seattle,
WA. We do have other older deaf clubs –
Buffalo Club for the Deaf and Pittsburgh
Association of the Deaf and Charles Thompson
Memorial Hall (St Paul, MN) but Puget Sound
is older than these three deaf clubs. Is
there another deaf club that is older than
Puget Sound? DeafDigest editor does not know.
— police roughs up deaf man with cerebral palsy
A deaf resident, of Dayton, Ohio, with cerebral
palsy, has accused the city police of roughing
him up for no reason. He was handcuffed and taken
to a hospital at quite a distance from his home.
The city said police actions were justified. The
public Citizens’ Appeals Board said police actions
were not justified. At this point, the city does
not know what to to!
