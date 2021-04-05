2021/04/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 5, 2021
— a president broke a promise to hire an interpreter
Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, promised
the deaf community that he would hire an interpreter. He
never did. A group of organizations serving the deaf
have asked him to apologize to them – in sign language –
for breaking the promise. Do the deaf really want an
apology in a broken sign language that the president
will quickly forget few minutes later?
— auto-captions on instagram
Instagram management is working on auto-captions.
Great for deaf? Yes, if captions is perfect.
Auto-captions not always perfect! Should deaf
people accept it as better than nothing?
— continuing to insult the deaf
Prime Minister Edi Rama, of Albania, has
continued to insult the deaf by calling
them deaf-mutes. European human rights
organizations are now asking the
European Commissioner of Human Rights
to stop his insulting of the deaf. Will the
Prime Minister listen to the
human rights people?
