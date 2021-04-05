2021/04/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 5, 2021

— a president broke a promise to hire an interpreter

Cyril Ramaphosa, the president of South Africa, promised

the deaf community that he would hire an interpreter. He

never did. A group of organizations serving the deaf

have asked him to apologize to them – in sign language –

for breaking the promise. Do the deaf really want an

apology in a broken sign language that the president

will quickly forget few minutes later?

— auto-captions on instagram

Instagram management is working on auto-captions.

Great for deaf? Yes, if captions is perfect.

Auto-captions not always perfect! Should deaf

people accept it as better than nothing?

— continuing to insult the deaf

Prime Minister Edi Rama, of Albania, has

continued to insult the deaf by calling

them deaf-mutes. European human rights

organizations are now asking the

European Commissioner of Human Rights

to stop his insulting of the deaf. Will the

Prime Minister listen to the

human rights people?

