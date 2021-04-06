2021/04/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 6, 2021

— to clean, clean and clean

A big screen theater, that never closed up during

this pandemic, has been cleaning everything every

day. One of the most important things being cleaned

up is captioning devices. It is still cleaned

up even when no one used it the previous day!

— to work with the deaf, hearing must remember something

Hearing employees know that a fellow employee is deaf –

and that they must either gently tap on his shoulder

or to wave in front of his eyes to get attention.

Yet they will forget sometimes – and then throw

paper clips or crumpled paper to get his attention.

Making things worse is that some of them would

speak too fast for a long time, “trapping” the deaf

person against the wall, not able to lipread a word!

— more important, or less important

Many deaf people own iPhones and Androids.

These devices are packed with features.

Which is the most important deaf-feature?

Is it weather alert? Is it text/email

alerts? Is it sound alerts? Or whatever!

