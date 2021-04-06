2021/04/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 6, 2021
— to clean, clean and clean
A big screen theater, that never closed up during
this pandemic, has been cleaning everything every
day. One of the most important things being cleaned
up is captioning devices. It is still cleaned
up even when no one used it the previous day!
— to work with the deaf, hearing must remember something
Hearing employees know that a fellow employee is deaf –
and that they must either gently tap on his shoulder
or to wave in front of his eyes to get attention.
Yet they will forget sometimes – and then throw
paper clips or crumpled paper to get his attention.
Making things worse is that some of them would
speak too fast for a long time, “trapping” the deaf
person against the wall, not able to lipread a word!
— more important, or less important
Many deaf people own iPhones and Androids.
These devices are packed with features.
Which is the most important deaf-feature?
Is it weather alert? Is it text/email
alerts? Is it sound alerts? Or whatever!
