2021/04/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 7, 2021
— fake-deaf actor’s ASL skills
A movie critic had this to say about ASL skills
of a fake-deaf actor. The critic said:
The actor does not know ASL; not even accurate
or correct with it. For that reason this
movie – a comedy where we laugh with the plot
has been changed to – we laugh at the actor’s
ASL struggles!
— the worry of a deaf activist
A deaf activist, that loves sports, has this
worry – that if and when stadiums reach full
capacity, the teams will forget the needs
of deaf fans – meaning interpreters and
scoreboard captions. Yes, we have ADA
but things may have a way of falling through
the cracks!
— state representative remembering or forgotting
There was a story of Arkansas Representative
Charlene Fite as she goes through a typical
hectic day. Her second task of the day
was going to the budget committee to
restablish the office of the deaf and
hard of hearing services. After this is
done, she moves on to other tasks, hour by
hour until the day ends and she arrives
home exhausted, and probably jumping
backwards on her bed. Will she remember
her appointment earlier in the day on
behalf of the deaf? Hope so.
