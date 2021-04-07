2021/04/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 7, 2021

— fake-deaf actor’s ASL skills

A movie critic had this to say about ASL skills

of a fake-deaf actor. The critic said:

The actor does not know ASL; not even accurate

or correct with it. For that reason this

movie – a comedy where we laugh with the plot

has been changed to – we laugh at the actor’s

ASL struggles!

— the worry of a deaf activist

A deaf activist, that loves sports, has this

worry – that if and when stadiums reach full

capacity, the teams will forget the needs

of deaf fans – meaning interpreters and

scoreboard captions. Yes, we have ADA

but things may have a way of falling through

the cracks!

— state representative remembering or forgotting

There was a story of Arkansas Representative

Charlene Fite as she goes through a typical

hectic day. Her second task of the day

was going to the budget committee to

restablish the office of the deaf and

hard of hearing services. After this is

done, she moves on to other tasks, hour by

hour until the day ends and she arrives

home exhausted, and probably jumping

backwards on her bed. Will she remember

her appointment earlier in the day on

behalf of the deaf? Hope so.

