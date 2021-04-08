2021/04/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 8, 2021

— Hollywood diversity officer vs Hollywood casting director

Right now Hollwood studios are being asked to hire

diversity officers. What this means – no more fake-

deaf actors. Will studios accept this idea? What

is going to happen to Hollywood casting directors

that want to cast fake-deaf actors whereas Hollywood

diversity officers tell them – cast real-deaf, not

fake-deaf actors for deaf roles? Will be interesting

to see how this all develops!

— easy talk, no action

Employers are always saying “we will hire the deaf;”

we respect the ADA and support it”

Yet when a deaf person applies for a job and is

turned away, this easy talk becomes no action

DeafDigest editor, over the years, has been

discriminated by hearing people that tell him

they are very supportive of ADA!

— deaf person becoming a chancellor

Robert Gordon University is a public university in

Aberdeen, Scotland. This university has named a

new chancellor – and it is Evelyn Glennie, who is

deaf and is considered one of the world’s most

famous musicians. Some questions – is she a graduate

of university? Yes – the Royal Academy of Music.

As a chancellor, is she the “boss” – the university

CEO? No, in the United Kingdom, it more or less

is an ambassador of the university, spreading

goodwill and making important contacts wherever

she travels! Congrats, Evelyn.

