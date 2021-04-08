2021/04/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 8, 2021
— Hollywood diversity officer vs Hollywood casting director
Right now Hollwood studios are being asked to hire
diversity officers. What this means – no more fake-
deaf actors. Will studios accept this idea? What
is going to happen to Hollywood casting directors
that want to cast fake-deaf actors whereas Hollywood
diversity officers tell them – cast real-deaf, not
fake-deaf actors for deaf roles? Will be interesting
to see how this all develops!
— easy talk, no action
Employers are always saying “we will hire the deaf;”
we respect the ADA and support it”
Yet when a deaf person applies for a job and is
turned away, this easy talk becomes no action
DeafDigest editor, over the years, has been
discriminated by hearing people that tell him
they are very supportive of ADA!
— deaf person becoming a chancellor
Robert Gordon University is a public university in
Aberdeen, Scotland. This university has named a
new chancellor – and it is Evelyn Glennie, who is
deaf and is considered one of the world’s most
famous musicians. Some questions – is she a graduate
of university? Yes – the Royal Academy of Music.
As a chancellor, is she the “boss” – the university
CEO? No, in the United Kingdom, it more or less
is an ambassador of the university, spreading
goodwill and making important contacts wherever
she travels! Congrats, Evelyn.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
04/04/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/