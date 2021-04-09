2021/04/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 9, 2021

— Captions for the Hearing, not for the Deaf

There was a survey that said 80 percent of people

using captions were hearing, not deaf! Three reasons –

… hard to hear sounds in a noisy room

… to better learn English as a language

… to understand speakers that have thick accents

Could we say captions is the big Deaf Contribution to

the Hearing Society? Yes!

— Comment by New York Times

The New York Times headlined a story, saying

that Granville Redmond was an early example

of deaf representation in Hollywood. He was

well noted for his skills in painting and

acting and as a friend to everyone. Deaf

representation is not a correct description.

The correct description is Token Hollywood

Representation. While Redmond passed away

in 1935, this tokenism continues to this day!

— Bad communication: Doctors and/or Deaf Patients

Even with interpreters and video devices, something

always seem to be missing when doctors and deaf

patients try to communicate with each other.

Examples are – doctor telling the deaf patient

he will be getting a prescription, yet he leaves

the office without a slip for the pharmacist.

Another example is telling the deaf patient

he will be getting full tests – yet the deaf

patient leaves the office thinking he has not

gotten these tests. Whose fault is it? A group

of students from Babson College in Massachusetts

is working with University of Global Health Equity

on how to best improve communications.

