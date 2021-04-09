2021/04/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 9, 2021
— Captions for the Hearing, not for the Deaf
There was a survey that said 80 percent of people
using captions were hearing, not deaf! Three reasons –
… hard to hear sounds in a noisy room
… to better learn English as a language
… to understand speakers that have thick accents
Could we say captions is the big Deaf Contribution to
the Hearing Society? Yes!
— Comment by New York Times
The New York Times headlined a story, saying
that Granville Redmond was an early example
of deaf representation in Hollywood. He was
well noted for his skills in painting and
acting and as a friend to everyone. Deaf
representation is not a correct description.
The correct description is Token Hollywood
Representation. While Redmond passed away
in 1935, this tokenism continues to this day!
— Bad communication: Doctors and/or Deaf Patients
Even with interpreters and video devices, something
always seem to be missing when doctors and deaf
patients try to communicate with each other.
Examples are – doctor telling the deaf patient
he will be getting a prescription, yet he leaves
the office without a slip for the pharmacist.
Another example is telling the deaf patient
he will be getting full tests – yet the deaf
patient leaves the office thinking he has not
gotten these tests. Whose fault is it? A group
of students from Babson College in Massachusetts
is working with University of Global Health Equity
on how to best improve communications.
