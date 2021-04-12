2021/04/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 12, 2021

— one deafness insult will be difficult to forgive

Prince Philip insulted many people and many things

for many years. He even insulted a group of deaf

people – even though his mother was deaf. Now

that he has departed us, it will now be more

difficult for the Royal Family to ask the

public, especially the deaf, to forgive his

insults!

— less entertainment for a group

For a group of deaf, hard of hearing, hearing impaired,

late deafened, hearing loss, it means one thing.

Less entertainment for the group when watching non-captioned

movies.

This is what one critic said in an interview!

— deaf marriage on TV

Roy E. Pyles, a long time resident of West Virginia,

departed us. He was praised for his leadership among

the deaf of West Virginia. He also has earned a big

honor – getting married on a 1954 TV program – NBC’s

Bride and Groom. His bride was the former Delores Stepp.

Keep in mind there were no captions in these days.

Was the program interpreted? Do not know. Anyway,

only deaf marriage on TV or were there others?

Again, do not know.

