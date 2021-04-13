2021/04/13

— lip reading contest: deaf vs AI machine

Lip reading researchers said that in a

deaf vs AI machine contest, focused on

a TV news program, AI machine would win.

They said AI machine catches 48 percent

of newscaster spoken speech as compared

to deaf human’s 12 percent accuracy.

Really? Four times machine accuracy rate

above human accuracy? In real life,

lipreading is always tricky – accents,

dialects, lips easy to read, lips

impossible to read and so on.

— Godzilla vs. Kong is a big deal for one reason

Much publicity has been focused on deaf actress

Kaylee Hottle’s performance in the Godzilla vs. Kong

movie. It is a big deal for one reason – according

to a movie critic, it is a high budget film. And for

that reason, Hollywood people shy from casting deaf

people in “expensive” films! Low budget films, yes,

but not films that expensive.

— jobs for deaf at GBH

Years way back in 1972 WGBH came up with closed

captions for the deaf. WGBH has now become GBH

and they announced Donna Danielewski to be their

first Executive Director of Accessibility. The

goal is to employ the deaf, and the disabled. Hope it

all works out.

