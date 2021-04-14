2021/04/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 14, 2021

— the newspaper headline is wrong

A newspaper ran this headline:

Lip-reading masks help sign language users

This headline is trying to tell us that all

deaf people, even those that use sign language,

can read lips! The writer does not know what

he is writing about.

— advocate for the deaf shames the head of a nation

A head of nation knows what ADA is, for he is a dual-citizen

(of USA and Great Britain). It is UK’s Boris Johnson who

spent nearly £2.6m (nearly $4.0 million USA dollars) on

press conferences – but with no interpreters! Angry

Vicky Foxcroft, the Shadow Minister for Disabled People,

pointed this out to Boris’ face. Boris, who normally

is outspoken and is never at loss for words, had nothing

to say to Vicky! Same thing happened to the White House of

the previous administration, which had to be sued for this

same reason.

— TV weather news led by deaf meteorologist

Meaghan Thomas, who is deaf, but functions as

a hearing person (with hidden hearing aids)

is the meteorologist of the Nashville (TN)

WKRN News. She does not use sign language,

but only recently has accepted her deafness.

