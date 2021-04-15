2021/04/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 15, 2021

— to be serious or to be funny

A deaf person and a hearing person share the same

residence. The deaf person requires captions

whereas the hearing person hates captions – and

repeatedly suggests that the deaf person wear

hearing aid when watching TV. Is the hearing

person serious about it or is repeatedly trying

to be funny about it? Sad!

— these disability statements

If and when you surf corporate web sites to look

up something, it may be best to look at

these disability statements. These big

corporations – such as American Airlines

and Marriott have their own disability

statements inside somewhere their own

web sites. They do not want ADA lawsuits

hence these statements. The problem is

that such statements are hidden and

it may not be easy to find it!

— using wrong interpreters

A deaf woman, near Las Vegas, was arrested in a

traffic stop. Her children were riding in the

car with her. Realizing communication was

impossible, the cops used the children to

interpret for their mother! The police

department said afterwards:

This department will make every effort to see that

its employees communicate effectively with people

who have identified themselves as deaf or hard of

hearing

