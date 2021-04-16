2021/04/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 16, 2021

— something else instead of closed captions

In the late 1990’s, a South Korean committee

met to discuss ways to set up closed captions.

The committee vote was to forget closed captions

and to install very loud TV speakers to help

the deaf follow the programs! Hard to believe?

Yes, but very fortunately this loud speaker

idea was never used and the group agreed to

follow USA’s closed captioning model.

— another deaf invention helping the hearing

A deaf invention is speech to text. Surprisingly

enough this invention seems to benefit the

hearing (possibly more than the deaf). During

hearing meeetings, no one takes accurate notes;

people don’t remember the issues being discussed;

information over due time will go away. This is

where the deaf device – speech to text comes in!

— yelling across the court room

A deaf person, that depends on hearing aids,

was using a special device to hear questions

from the attorney during a cross examination.

The device broke down, and the hearing

aid did not help. For some reason, instead

of asking for a recess to find a replacement

device, the judge allowed the cross examination

to proceed. It forced the attorneys to yell

across the court room to allow the deaf

person to catch what was being said. This

incident took place in a courtroom in

Sacramento, CA. Shocking? Yes.

