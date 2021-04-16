2021/04/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 16, 2021
— something else instead of closed captions
In the late 1990’s, a South Korean committee
met to discuss ways to set up closed captions.
The committee vote was to forget closed captions
and to install very loud TV speakers to help
the deaf follow the programs! Hard to believe?
Yes, but very fortunately this loud speaker
idea was never used and the group agreed to
follow USA’s closed captioning model.
— another deaf invention helping the hearing
A deaf invention is speech to text. Surprisingly
enough this invention seems to benefit the
hearing (possibly more than the deaf). During
hearing meeetings, no one takes accurate notes;
people don’t remember the issues being discussed;
information over due time will go away. This is
where the deaf device – speech to text comes in!
— yelling across the court room
A deaf person, that depends on hearing aids,
was using a special device to hear questions
from the attorney during a cross examination.
The device broke down, and the hearing
aid did not help. For some reason, instead
of asking for a recess to find a replacement
device, the judge allowed the cross examination
to proceed. It forced the attorneys to yell
across the court room to allow the deaf
person to catch what was being said. This
incident took place in a courtroom in
Sacramento, CA. Shocking? Yes.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
04/11/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/