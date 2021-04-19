2021/04/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 19, 2021

— from old career to new career

Owen Logue, who is deaf and participated in the

past Deaflympics, retired from a long career as

educator. His most recent job was executive director

of Maine’s Governor Baxter School for the Deaf.

His new career is feeding the hungry, as the

interim executive director of the Bar Harbor Food

Pantry and its resale clothing boutique.

— Deaf attorney wins defamation case

Lawyer Chris Murphy, who is deaf and has

been victimized by ageism, filed a lawsuit

accusing a newspaper of saying that he was

“too old and deaf” to represent his clients

in court. The judge observed Murphy and said

he had no problem following the courtroom

proceedings despite his deafness, and

awarded him monetary damages!

— critic said Godzilla vs. Kong movie was awful

A critic said the Godzilla vs. Kong movie was awful.

One of the reasons was a fake-deaf child actor

who just couldn’t act at all!

