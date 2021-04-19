2021/04/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 19, 2021
— from old career to new career
Owen Logue, who is deaf and participated in the
past Deaflympics, retired from a long career as
educator. His most recent job was executive director
of Maine’s Governor Baxter School for the Deaf.
His new career is feeding the hungry, as the
interim executive director of the Bar Harbor Food
Pantry and its resale clothing boutique.
— Deaf attorney wins defamation case
Lawyer Chris Murphy, who is deaf and has
been victimized by ageism, filed a lawsuit
accusing a newspaper of saying that he was
“too old and deaf” to represent his clients
in court. The judge observed Murphy and said
he had no problem following the courtroom
proceedings despite his deafness, and
awarded him monetary damages!
— critic said Godzilla vs. Kong movie was awful
A critic said the Godzilla vs. Kong movie was awful.
One of the reasons was a fake-deaf child actor
who just couldn’t act at all!
