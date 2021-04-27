2021/04/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 27, 2021
— this is nothing new
Oscar fans were upset that Academy Awards presenter
Marlee Matlin was cut away from the viewing while
presenting documentary awards in ASL. Hint? Our past
Super Bowl ASL presentations of our national anthem!
— an almost ADA-perfect hospital
A big hospital in Washington, DC has an excellent
reputation for medical services in addition to
being almost ADA-perfect. Only one thing wrong –
the callbox in the hospital emergency parking lost
is not deaf friendly!
— opening up a small town restaurant
Kendall Kail, who is deaf, lost his job in a
Minneapolis restaurant because it closed up
during the pandemic. He grew up in Farnhamville,
Iowa, which has a population of 371 at the
2010 Census. Returning home, he opened a
new restauarant in the same town. So far
the residents are happy for they needed a
place to hang out after a long hard day
at the farm or at the factory.
