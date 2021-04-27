2021/04/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 27, 2021

— this is nothing new

Oscar fans were upset that Academy Awards presenter

Marlee Matlin was cut away from the viewing while

presenting documentary awards in ASL. Hint? Our past

Super Bowl ASL presentations of our national anthem!

— an almost ADA-perfect hospital

A big hospital in Washington, DC has an excellent

reputation for medical services in addition to

being almost ADA-perfect. Only one thing wrong –

the callbox in the hospital emergency parking lost

is not deaf friendly!

— opening up a small town restaurant

Kendall Kail, who is deaf, lost his job in a

Minneapolis restaurant because it closed up

during the pandemic. He grew up in Farnhamville,

Iowa, which has a population of 371 at the

2010 Census. Returning home, he opened a

new restauarant in the same town. So far

the residents are happy for they needed a

place to hang out after a long hard day

at the farm or at the factory.

