2021/04/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 28, 2021
— to grab by the arm or to tap on the shoulder
Two police officers tried to help a deaf person,
who seemed to have problems but would not admit it.
This incident was part of a police department
investigation. What was troubling was the one of the
officers grabbed the deaf person by his arm to draw
him to attention. Shouldn’t he have gently tapped him
on the shoulder?
— a group of deaf women refused seating at a crowded restaurant
A restaurant seated patrons on a first come, first served
basis. The average waiting time was 25 minutes, but after
an hour and half of waiting, the staff told the deaf
group to leave the restaurant. This led to words between
the group and the staff. Fortunately, the restaurant
manager realized what was going on – and immediately
seated them – with discounts on meals and drinks.
Bitter feelings still have continued afterwards.
— visible deaf actors are considered invisible
A deaf actor said in a newspaper interview:
Deaf actors are often invisible in the theater
community. We belong in the room. We are every
one of you. We have the talent. We have the skills.
Yet we are invisible to them.
