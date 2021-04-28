2021/04/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 28, 2021

— to grab by the arm or to tap on the shoulder

Two police officers tried to help a deaf person,

who seemed to have problems but would not admit it.

This incident was part of a police department

investigation. What was troubling was the one of the

officers grabbed the deaf person by his arm to draw

him to attention. Shouldn’t he have gently tapped him

on the shoulder?

— a group of deaf women refused seating at a crowded restaurant

A restaurant seated patrons on a first come, first served

basis. The average waiting time was 25 minutes, but after

an hour and half of waiting, the staff told the deaf

group to leave the restaurant. This led to words between

the group and the staff. Fortunately, the restaurant

manager realized what was going on – and immediately

seated them – with discounts on meals and drinks.

Bitter feelings still have continued afterwards.

— visible deaf actors are considered invisible

A deaf actor said in a newspaper interview:

Deaf actors are often invisible in the theater

community. We belong in the room. We are every

one of you. We have the talent. We have the skills.

Yet we are invisible to them.

