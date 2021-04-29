2021/04/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 29, 2021

— shock: from big city to a small town

A deaf person lived in a big city and was

“spoiled” by a wide range of services

and opportunities – employment, social

life, captions, interpreters, social

services, etc. Needing a change of

scenery this deaf person moved to a

small town and was shocked by lack of

things that a big city would offer. It

was profiled in a newspaper story.

— no interpreter at Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour

There was a posting by the Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour

(Scranton, PA) that a handout has been prepared for

the deaf who are not accompanied by an interpreter.

Legal or illegal? The Small Museum Association

said that tourists should request an interpreter

via advance notification. In other words, no

last-minute walk-in requests!

— important meeting place in Faribault

Faribault is where Minnesota State Academy

for the Deaf is located. For the deaf

residents of Faribault, the most important

meeting place is the coffee shop in downtown!

For that reason, the coffee shop owner hired

a sign language person to accommodate

deaf patrons that want their coffee.

