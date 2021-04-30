2021/04/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 30, 2021
— no one knew the defendant was deaf
A deaf person was arrested but the police
officer and the arraignment judge both
didn’t know until later he was deaf. It
did not help that the deaf person was
angry and violent. An interpreter was
brought in but they all realized he
did not know ASL. It took notes passed
back and forth, before the angry deaf person
calmed down, realizing what led to
his arrest! Believe it or not?
— full time job for a deaf person
an activist said:
Being deaf is a full time job, but it shouldn’t have to be
That activist is correct – examples are using eyes
instead of ears walking on the sidewalk; entering
a store to determine if it is deaf-friendly
or not; hearing person encountering you, requiring
you to point to your ear to indicate your
deafness, and so on!
— deaf women’s clothing designer is everywhere
There was a story today of Mona Thalheimer, who is
deaf and owns her own clothes design company. How
good is she? Her clothes can be found at Bergdorf
Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue,
Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Fred Segal and others.
The story also said that she is first deaf American
in this clothing field. Don’t know if this is
true – but what she has done with her career
is quite an accomplishment.
