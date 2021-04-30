2021/04/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – April 30, 2021

— no one knew the defendant was deaf

A deaf person was arrested but the police

officer and the arraignment judge both

didn’t know until later he was deaf. It

did not help that the deaf person was

angry and violent. An interpreter was

brought in but they all realized he

did not know ASL. It took notes passed

back and forth, before the angry deaf person

calmed down, realizing what led to

his arrest! Believe it or not?

— full time job for a deaf person

an activist said:

Being deaf is a full time job, but it shouldn’t have to be

That activist is correct – examples are using eyes

instead of ears walking on the sidewalk; entering

a store to determine if it is deaf-friendly

or not; hearing person encountering you, requiring

you to point to your ear to indicate your

deafness, and so on!

— deaf women’s clothing designer is everywhere

There was a story today of Mona Thalheimer, who is

deaf and owns her own clothes design company. How

good is she? Her clothes can be found at Bergdorf

Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue,

Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Fred Segal and others.

The story also said that she is first deaf American

in this clothing field. Don’t know if this is

true – but what she has done with her career

is quite an accomplishment.

