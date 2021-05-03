2021/05/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 3, 2021

— deaf person as Chief Accessibility Officer

A newspaper interviewed Jenny Lay-Flurrie, who is

deaf, discussing her role as the Microsoft

Chief Accessibility Officer. The story emphasized

that Microsoft is one of the few companies that

has a Chief Accessibility Officer, especially

a deaf officer. If few, are we saying that

Walmart, Amazon, CVS Health, ExxonMobil and

others (while having deaf employees) lack

a Chief Accessibility Officer?

— a deaf installer of electrical power lines

Kevin Anyira, who is deaf, is an installer of

electrical power lines. It is a dangerous job

which requires physical challenges. DeafDigest

does not know if there are other such deaf

installers of power lines elsewhere. He

works for the Kenya Power and Lighting Company

(Kenya, not USA).

— no purpose for an interpreter

Interpreters serve no purpose, especially during

Covid-19 press conferences! This was what

the United Kingdom government said. This is

the reason why this case is a hot, hot issue

in the British court system. Keep in mind

the past White House would not provide

interpreters during Covid-19 press conferences.

