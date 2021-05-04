2021/05/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 4, 2021

— hearing in comics, deaf in a movie

Makkari is a character in both Marvel Comics

and in the upcoming movie. In the comics,

Makkari is hearing; in the film Makkari

is deaf (Lauren Ridloff). An interesting

way to twist deaf/hearing fantasy all around.

— lipreading through the hand covering the mouth

Could deaf people see through a hearing

hand, covering the mouth, to lipread what

the person is saying? No way! Yet there

have been complaints that some hearing

people cover their mouths with their

hands while speaking to the deaf.

First, the mask; now this, the hand!

Why?

— warning from a deaf job applicant

A deaf job applicant gave this warning –

never ask the employer what the company

policy is on diversity. Employers do not

want troublemakers, and even the company

follows ADA rules, ways will be found,

legally, not to hire the deaf person!

