2021/05/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 4, 2021
— hearing in comics, deaf in a movie
Makkari is a character in both Marvel Comics
and in the upcoming movie. In the comics,
Makkari is hearing; in the film Makkari
is deaf (Lauren Ridloff). An interesting
way to twist deaf/hearing fantasy all around.
— lipreading through the hand covering the mouth
Could deaf people see through a hearing
hand, covering the mouth, to lipread what
the person is saying? No way! Yet there
have been complaints that some hearing
people cover their mouths with their
hands while speaking to the deaf.
First, the mask; now this, the hand!
Why?
— warning from a deaf job applicant
A deaf job applicant gave this warning –
never ask the employer what the company
policy is on diversity. Employers do not
want troublemakers, and even the company
follows ADA rules, ways will be found,
legally, not to hire the deaf person!
