2021/05/05

— worldwide text relay service for the deaf

The International Telecommunication Union,

part of the United Nations, is coming up

with aworldwide text relay service for the deaf.

Not exactly how will it work – because of

6,500 identified printed languages all over

the world – but hope it works, just the same!

— the Zoom and the deaf designer

A deaf person designs products at home. He relies on

everything – emails, Google Docs, Github, Slack

and other apps. His design company requires staff

meetings on Zoom to discuss design issues – and

this the deaf designer’s biggest problem. For that

reason, he uses a lot of communication tools –

to get his points through with the staff. So far,

he says it works.

— deaf asylum-seekers and their sign languages

According to a report, deaf people seeking asylum,

may use sign languages, that the immigration

officers have difficulty finding interpreters

to communicate with them! Even with those with

Spanish Sigh Language, not recognized as one

of these universal sign languages, use local

or regional dialects that no one understands!

