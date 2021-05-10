2021/05/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 10, 2021
— powerful deaf banker in medium-sized British city
William Wall, who was deaf, was written up in
a newspaper story as one of Oxford’s most
powerful bankers. He was said to be involved
in every major financial transaction in Oxford.
It was during the latter part of 19th century.
— deaf engineer in a TV drama
Racquel McPeek Rodriguez ia a deaf actress playing
the role of Sienna Marchione, an angineer on a
dangerous mission with her team. Military Technology
was stolen by the enemy and she is trying to get
it all back before further damage is done.
The program is ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’
— Oscar puts its foot down with new rules
New rules for eligibility for Best Picture
consideration on will take place, not in 2022 or
2023 but during the 2024 Oscars. In four
categories, the minimum level of representation
must be met. Three years from now, ugh, yes!
