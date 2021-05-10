2021/05/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 10, 2021

— powerful deaf banker in medium-sized British city

William Wall, who was deaf, was written up in

a newspaper story as one of Oxford’s most

powerful bankers. He was said to be involved

in every major financial transaction in Oxford.

It was during the latter part of 19th century.

— deaf engineer in a TV drama

Racquel McPeek Rodriguez ia a deaf actress playing

the role of Sienna Marchione, an angineer on a

dangerous mission with her team. Military Technology

was stolen by the enemy and she is trying to get

it all back before further damage is done.

The program is ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’

— Oscar puts its foot down with new rules

New rules for eligibility for Best Picture

consideration on will take place, not in 2022 or

2023 but during the 2024 Oscars. In four

categories, the minimum level of representation

must be met. Three years from now, ugh, yes!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/09/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/