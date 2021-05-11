2021/05/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 11, 2021

— returning to the interpreting field

An interpreter left her profession in order

to raise her children. Now that her children

are now in college, she has returned to the

field. She said interpreters nowadays are

very encouraged to seek college degrees in

interpreting, regardless of their high level

signing skills. In the past there was no

such encouragement! She is taking courses

while at the same time interpreting for

her clients.

— advice for hearing

A deaf lecturer gave this following advice for the

hearing that want to communicate with the deaf:

point at something

use gestures

use notebook or text

never joke and say “I only know one sign” (dirty word)

never say “I will explain this later to you”

never say “Never Mind”

— the captioner disappeared

A deaf person depended on the captioner

during meetings and discussions. When

Zoom came up, the big question was:

hey, where is my captioner!

Yes, it is a nightmare

