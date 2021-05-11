2021/05/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 11, 2021
— returning to the interpreting field
An interpreter left her profession in order
to raise her children. Now that her children
are now in college, she has returned to the
field. She said interpreters nowadays are
very encouraged to seek college degrees in
interpreting, regardless of their high level
signing skills. In the past there was no
such encouragement! She is taking courses
while at the same time interpreting for
her clients.
— advice for hearing
A deaf lecturer gave this following advice for the
hearing that want to communicate with the deaf:
point at something
use gestures
use notebook or text
never joke and say “I only know one sign” (dirty word)
never say “I will explain this later to you”
never say “Never Mind”
— the captioner disappeared
A deaf person depended on the captioner
during meetings and discussions. When
Zoom came up, the big question was:
hey, where is my captioner!
Yes, it is a nightmare
