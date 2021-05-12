2021/05/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 12, 2021

— deaf, but works as motorcycle paramedic and flight paramedic

Richard Webb-Stevens is deaf but performs both as motorcycle

paramedic and as flight paramedic. Possible for deaf to

find either positions in USA. Do not know – but it is

in London where he works for the London Ambulance Service.

His notable accomplishment? As the first responder

to arrive at the Westminster Bridge attack in 2017!

— due to communication and miscommunication issues, 4 interpreters needed

A deaf defendant in a court case requires four interpreters.

It is because of issues with communication and miscommunication.

Two CDI’s and two legal interpreters? Don’t know – newspaper

story didn’t say.

— a graduate from Johnson & Wales

Johnson & Wales is one of the world’s best culinary

schools. Graduates get top jobs in restaurant

kitchens. Jinhwan Kwon, who is deaf, graduated

after taking courses in baking and pastry.

It was not easy for him; coming from South

Korea, he had to learn two languages – English

and ASL just to keep up with the courses.

He hopes to stay in Rhode Island and find

a baking/pastry job; just do the paperwork

on Employment Authorization Document.

