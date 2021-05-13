2021/05/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 13, 2021

— harassed interpreter wins $1.5 million

The California appellate court agreed with the

lower court to award an interpreter $1.5 million

from the California Department of Corrections.

The interpreter claimed harassment and

discrimination by the corrections staff who

did not like the way she was providing

services for deaf inmates. She was accused

of being too close to deaf inmates, a charge

she has denied.

— using the old-fashioned water pump

There is a tale that Helen Keller,

who was deaf-blind, used the water pump

to learn how to communicate with her

teacher-mentor Anne Sullivan. This

water pump is on the site that is

listed with the National Register

of Historic Places.

— always with a partner while on the job

Erica Trevino, who is deaf, is a police officer

with the Dalhart (TX) Police Department. She has

two job accommodation rules – must always have

a partner with her; she cannot drive alone

on police calls. Second rule is that all

calls to her while on patrol must be by

text. She can listen to radio calls but

still, must use texts. Her goal is to

become an investigator in the Police

Criminal Department.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/09/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/