2021/05/14

— Akron finally recognizes the deaf

Akron is now displaying a new statue which honors the

huge contributions the deaf made to the city. The

statue has a kiosk; hope it is deaf-friendly. The

contributions were:

Ben Schowe, who was deaf, was a labor economist,

pushing for deaf rights with Firestone

deaf employed at rubber plants were valued as noise

didn’t bother them

growth of Deaf Population as #1 largest in USA

Goodyear’s training of “Silent Squadron” which

was tasked with doing all tasks the plant expected

of them

Goodyear Silents semi-pro football team that won

championships and had games with Akron Pros, an

early year NFL team!

— big reason some prison officers don’t like ASL

There are sign languages communicated by hearing

prisoners, which is not ASL. Some prison officers

feel that ASL, with a lot of facial expressions,

may be the same as one of sign languages used

by the hearing (coded communications). This is

the reason why some ASL interpreters are

given hard time in some prisons.

— second deaf wedding in NBC’s Bride & Groom

A while ago DeafDigest mentioned that the marriage

of Roy Pyles and his wife was featured in the NBC’s

1954 Bride & Groom program. It was learned that

there was another deaf marriage on TV – of Archie

and Roberta Woodie shown on the same program, at

a different time in 1954.

