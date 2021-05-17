2021/05/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 17, 2021

— our perfect world

What is our perfect world, and even also more-perfect

world?

An advocate said – deaf always having both captions

and interpreters, allowing them to decide which is

best for themselves.

More-perfect world?

Deef having full equity and accessibility to everything

in life!

— hearing doing homework

When DeafDigest editor toured Paris some years

back he had a meal at a deaf-run cafe. The

proprietor said he spent 2-3 years doing

research on other shops and stores that

employ the deaf – to see what works the

best and what doesn’t with the deaf.

There was a story about Pica Pica Bakery

in Wuhan (China). The owner did the

same thing – traveling to other deaf-run

bakeries, cafes and educational programs

for the deaf in three other major cities.

When hearing hire the deaf, do they do

homework? Good question!

— not a priority at police academy

Some police officers don’t know how to deal

with the deaf during traffic stops. Lack of

deaf training at police academy? Classes

at police academy sometimes are 4-5 months;

sometimes 6 months at other academies.

One or two hour one-time lectures on

deafness at these academies are never

enough!

