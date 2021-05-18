2021/05/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 18, 2021
— an interesting sign language issue
Lets’ say there is one family member that is deaf
and is part of the dining table group with other
hearing family members. Family members know
the deaf person cannot follow the dining
table conversation by himself. Do family
members “cheat” by using words and gestures
with him that were not really part of the
conversation. This issue was brought up
recently.
— deaf in pro sports photography
Dylan Heuer, who is deaf, is a freelance
photographer with the Iowa Cubs minor
league baseball team. He is not the
only one – DeafDigest editor knows
of two other deaf photographers in
pro sports. There may be others.
— a doctor challenging patient’s deafness
A deaf woman suffered a head injury and was
rushed to a hospital emergency room. She
was accompanied by her hearing friend.
The deaf patient immediately informed the
doctor of her deafness. The doctor’s
response (by voice) was this:
How deaf are you?
While she was treated, this incident has
become a nightmare with her!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/16/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/