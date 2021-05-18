2021/05/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 18, 2021

— an interesting sign language issue

Lets’ say there is one family member that is deaf

and is part of the dining table group with other

hearing family members. Family members know

the deaf person cannot follow the dining

table conversation by himself. Do family

members “cheat” by using words and gestures

with him that were not really part of the

conversation. This issue was brought up

recently.

— deaf in pro sports photography

Dylan Heuer, who is deaf, is a freelance

photographer with the Iowa Cubs minor

league baseball team. He is not the

only one – DeafDigest editor knows

of two other deaf photographers in

pro sports. There may be others.

— a doctor challenging patient’s deafness

A deaf woman suffered a head injury and was

rushed to a hospital emergency room. She

was accompanied by her hearing friend.

The deaf patient immediately informed the

doctor of her deafness. The doctor’s

response (by voice) was this:

How deaf are you?

While she was treated, this incident has

become a nightmare with her!

