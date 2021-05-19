2021/05/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 19, 2021

— frustrations of a full time deaf investor

A deaf person, who is a full time investor,

is frustrated. He constantly gets iPhone

voice calls from an investment brokerage,

wanting to discuss an issue with one

stock in his portfolio. The deaf person

has indicated his deafness and text only,

no voice, in his investment profile.

That broker has that information – but

still stubbornly uses voice calls!

— a deaf pharmacy technician

Amazon Pill Pack is a full-service online

pharmacy that packages medication and delivers

it to patients’ homes. Nicole Hlibichuk, of

Phoenix, who is deaf, is a pharmacy technician.

She has struggled with employees that do not know

how to deal with her deafness. Things are getting

better in due time. This begs a question – are

there deaf pharmacy technicians at big chain

pharmacies – such as CVS or Walgreen or

Walmart?

— a sign language news anchor that looks like a cartoon

Which would deaf people prefer – a live sign language

news anchor or a sign language news anchor that looks

like a cartoon (or at least AI)? Sogou Inc is coming

up with a a sign language news anchor that is not

a real person! It is in China.

