2021/05/20

— photographic communications

A deaf man would communicate with the hearing

by showing him pictures of his life, his

travels and the Deaf Culture. This may be

the new way of communicating with the hearing!

— clarifying Deaf Space

In an article that was posted today, Deaf

Space was defined as floor and wall layouts

that are not square or rectangular, plenty

of inside space that Deaf Eyes can see and

look around, and lights that are not dark.

Not part of article, but Deaf Space is

also Deaf House at:

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-house/

— an almost-ASL overgesturing

A hearing basketball fan was watching a

basketball game, and noticed something

interesting. The referee used basketball

signals during the flow of the play

and by his gestures, suspected he

was deaf. His gestures seemed to be

almost-ASL. After the game the fan

asked the referee if he was deaf.

The referee said yes!

