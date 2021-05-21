2021/05/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 21, 2021

— a Dummy Hoy falsehood posted on twitter

A tweet said that a deaf senior citizen told

someone recently that he played baseball at

St Rita School for the Deaf, and that his

coach was Dummy Hoy. Could this be true? No –

Hoy passed away at the age of 99 in 1961.

Looking at the years involved, no way –

and besides many Hoy stories and tales

never mentioned him coaching baseball at

St Rita School for the Deaf

— hearing people run around in circles

Deaf people often see hearing people running

around in circles. To communicate with the

deaf, these hearing people realized they

needed pen and pad – and have not been

able to find both in a hurry. It forces

them to run in circles looking around

for these vital communication aides!

— about time, 20 years later

20 years ago, Verizon was DeafDigest

editor’s internet provider. A bad

connection issue came up – resulting

in countless deaf relay calls with

their customer service representatives.

Their attitude and bad responses

forced DeafDigest editor to switch

to a more deaf-friendly provider!

This was in response to the news that

Verizon is setting up a Disability

Advisory Board. 20 years too late.

