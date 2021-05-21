2021/05/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 21, 2021
— a Dummy Hoy falsehood posted on twitter
A tweet said that a deaf senior citizen told
someone recently that he played baseball at
St Rita School for the Deaf, and that his
coach was Dummy Hoy. Could this be true? No –
Hoy passed away at the age of 99 in 1961.
Looking at the years involved, no way –
and besides many Hoy stories and tales
never mentioned him coaching baseball at
St Rita School for the Deaf
— hearing people run around in circles
Deaf people often see hearing people running
around in circles. To communicate with the
deaf, these hearing people realized they
needed pen and pad – and have not been
able to find both in a hurry. It forces
them to run in circles looking around
for these vital communication aides!
— about time, 20 years later
20 years ago, Verizon was DeafDigest
editor’s internet provider. A bad
connection issue came up – resulting
in countless deaf relay calls with
their customer service representatives.
Their attitude and bad responses
forced DeafDigest editor to switch
to a more deaf-friendly provider!
This was in response to the news that
Verizon is setting up a Disability
Advisory Board. 20 years too late.
