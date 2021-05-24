2021/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2021

— hacking the video relay system

Could our video relay systems be hacked

by hackers? Unfortunately, yes – and was

said it is another security concern.

— Mr. Deaf in a big auto race

There was a newspaper story about a big

auto race in Europe. It said that a driver

whose name is Deaf (first name or last

name not known) finished in the fourth

place. A typo or an actual name? Do

not know.

— these invisible disabilities

Deaf people know that their deafness is

often invisible to the public. It is not

just deafness that is an invisible

disability. A survey said 80 percent

of people with invisible disability

are either MS, epilepsy, diabetes,

and autism.

please visit:

http://deafdigest.com/mid-week-news/20210524/

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/