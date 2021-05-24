2021/05/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 24, 2021
— hacking the video relay system
Could our video relay systems be hacked
by hackers? Unfortunately, yes – and was
said it is another security concern.
— Mr. Deaf in a big auto race
There was a newspaper story about a big
auto race in Europe. It said that a driver
whose name is Deaf (first name or last
name not known) finished in the fourth
place. A typo or an actual name? Do
not know.
— these invisible disabilities
Deaf people know that their deafness is
often invisible to the public. It is not
just deafness that is an invisible
disability. A survey said 80 percent
of people with invisible disability
are either MS, epilepsy, diabetes,
and autism.
please visit:
http://deafdigest.com/mid-week-news/20210524/
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/