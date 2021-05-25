2021/05/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 25, 2021

— non-verbal emergency service for deaf

Is there such a thing as “non-verbal emergency

service” that the deaf could use? A new app

is coming up on the market – which would not

require voice communications, but using two

phone taps on their phone. Why not just

911 text? The app developer says 911 has

failed too many times! Will this new

app work? One question remains – the telephone

is pretty much obsolete and how many deaf

people still have their telephones at home?

Stay tuned.

— best horror movie for people that hate horror stories

Is there such a thing as a best horror movie for

people that don’t like to watch horror movies?

An article said that “Hush” is the best horror

movie for horror haters! The leading character

in that film is a fake-deaf person.

— Deaf Monopoly or SignTown

A new online board game is coming up on

the International Day of Sign Language

this coming September. It is called

SignTown and it may remind board game

players of a popular game – Monopoly.

One of the partners helping create

SignTown is Google.

