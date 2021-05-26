2021/05/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 26, 2021
— deaf person hunting for gold in Northern California
Many people look for gold in Northern California,
hoping to make money. Any deaf people hunting for
gold in that area? DeafDigest editor knows of
one deaf person with this hobby. Has he been
successful? He finds gold nuggets and places
these in a jar in the living room of his house.
When he has guests he would show the jar, telling
them the jar is getting more and more full as
time goes on. And when time is right, he would
sell the gold.
— old-fashioned ADA language
ADA language being old fashioned? One example is
the “TTY devices” language. How many deaf people
actually own and use TTY devices nowadays?
— some doctors can’t deal with deaf patients
Many ER nurses have accused doctors of not knowing
how to deal with deaf patients – no matter if
interpreters are there! This was part of a
survey that questioned the quality of medical
care for the disabled, including the deaf,
in emergency rooms.
