2021/05/26

— deaf person hunting for gold in Northern California

Many people look for gold in Northern California,

hoping to make money. Any deaf people hunting for

gold in that area? DeafDigest editor knows of

one deaf person with this hobby. Has he been

successful? He finds gold nuggets and places

these in a jar in the living room of his house.

When he has guests he would show the jar, telling

them the jar is getting more and more full as

time goes on. And when time is right, he would

sell the gold.

— old-fashioned ADA language

ADA language being old fashioned? One example is

the “TTY devices” language. How many deaf people

actually own and use TTY devices nowadays?

— some doctors can’t deal with deaf patients

Many ER nurses have accused doctors of not knowing

how to deal with deaf patients – no matter if

interpreters are there! This was part of a

survey that questioned the quality of medical

care for the disabled, including the deaf,

in emergency rooms.

