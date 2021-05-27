2021/05/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 27, 2021
— an assumption about closed captions and subtitles
A writer made this assumption that people who watch
subtitles are hearing and that people who watch
close captions are deaf! And also that closed
captions are perfect for the deaf. The writer
forgot one thing – audiences have no choice –
either it is nothing on the screen or watching
subtitles or watching closed captions (but not
both).
— still using and loyal to the TTY
DeafDigest said that the TTY device is
pretty much obsolete. Well, a subscriber
said:
As long as I’m alive, I’ll need the TTY and the Relay
He said that it is extremely rare that customer
service reps will text their customers, hence
the reason for the TTY and the relay.
His point is well-taken.
— not pushing for captions
A deaf creator, the one that brings something
on-line, said that both Twitter Areas and Clubhouse
do not want to push or to make captions easier
for deaf users. While captions are “possible”
it takes hard work, and is not “push button”
automatic!
