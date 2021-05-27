2021/05/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 27, 2021

— an assumption about closed captions and subtitles

A writer made this assumption that people who watch

subtitles are hearing and that people who watch

close captions are deaf! And also that closed

captions are perfect for the deaf. The writer

forgot one thing – audiences have no choice –

either it is nothing on the screen or watching

subtitles or watching closed captions (but not

both).

— still using and loyal to the TTY

DeafDigest said that the TTY device is

pretty much obsolete. Well, a subscriber

said:

As long as I’m alive, I’ll need the TTY and the Relay

He said that it is extremely rare that customer

service reps will text their customers, hence

the reason for the TTY and the relay.

His point is well-taken.

— not pushing for captions

A deaf creator, the one that brings something

on-line, said that both Twitter Areas and Clubhouse

do not want to push or to make captions easier

for deaf users. While captions are “possible”

it takes hard work, and is not “push button”

automatic!

