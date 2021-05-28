2021/05/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 28, 2021

— an inspector flunked a restaurant

A restaurant in Kansas failed a food inspection;

the reason was not food but failed flashing

smoke detector for deaf diners! Probably

inspectors in Kansas look beyond the food

and the kitchen.

— hearing pay to learn on-line ASL

An angry deaf ASL instructor said that on one

social media, hearing ASL instructor charges

students to learn how to sign. The issue is

that the hearing instructor teaches wrong

ASL signs yet profits off these clueless

students!

— four possibly dangerous sign-words

Criminal Justice doctoral program students in

Pennsylvania have learned these four sign-words –

stop, help, gun and drugs. OK or not OK with

these words during traffic stops with deaf

drivers? Safe or dangerous signs? It is

best to get an interpreter instead of

nervous and inexperienced police officers

attempting to ask questions with these

signs.

