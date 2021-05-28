2021/05/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 28, 2021
— an inspector flunked a restaurant
A restaurant in Kansas failed a food inspection;
the reason was not food but failed flashing
smoke detector for deaf diners! Probably
inspectors in Kansas look beyond the food
and the kitchen.
— hearing pay to learn on-line ASL
An angry deaf ASL instructor said that on one
social media, hearing ASL instructor charges
students to learn how to sign. The issue is
that the hearing instructor teaches wrong
ASL signs yet profits off these clueless
students!
— four possibly dangerous sign-words
Criminal Justice doctoral program students in
Pennsylvania have learned these four sign-words –
stop, help, gun and drugs. OK or not OK with
these words during traffic stops with deaf
drivers? Safe or dangerous signs? It is
best to get an interpreter instead of
nervous and inexperienced police officers
attempting to ask questions with these
signs.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
05/23/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/