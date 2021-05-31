2021/05/31

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – May 31, 2021

— interpreter and deaf client do not understand each other!

Is it possible that an interpreter and client do not

understand each other? It may not happen in USA

because we have Certified Deaf Interpreters that

bridge the gap. But it is happening, in a small

way, with the British video relay service!

— comic book with empty texts

Could a comic book be without texts in some pages?

Uncanny X-Men is a comic book that has been around

for 58 years. One of the characters is Claire Connell,

who is deaf. And to emphasize her deafness, her

comments are blank! Good idea or bad idea?

— happy or unhappy with a new law in Washington state

Washington State Senate passed a bill to require

captions to be turned on with TV sets at all

public places. Happy? Yes, but this bill allows

airports, tribal lands and houses of worship

to have captions turned off! Not sure why

captions can be turned on in some places and

turned off in other places.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

05/30/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/