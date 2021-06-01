2021/06/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 1, 2021

— no voice when deaf actor communicates

from time to time there are deaf actors

in hearing voice films. And when they

communicate in ASL, there is no voice

for the audience to follow. Not not even

“pop up” captions which disappear when

hearing actors come on the scene and

use their voices. Why is it that way?

Possibly because the film producers

want it that way.

— to be a helicopter parent or not to be

A parent has a deaf child. Should the parent

become “helicopter” and follow the deaf child

around to make sure all is OK? Or to let the

deaf child fight own battles with bullying

hearing children? This was the issue a

parent raised in a newspaper story.

— unsatisfactory appointments

Deaf patients make appointments with medical

clinics and are given interpreters. Despite

clear communications, they go home unsatisfied

because of confusing and conflicting responses

from doctors and nurses to their medical

questions. Is this just a Deaf Medical

problem? Or it a Medical problem that

many patients, both deaf and hearing,

deal with?

