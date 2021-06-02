2021/06/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 2, 2021

— interpreting is not a dull job

A tweet said interpreting is a job that is not

glamorous, and it mentioned actress Camryn Manheim,

years ago, working as an interpreter. They are

our heroes, and to say this profession is an

unglamorous job is an insult to them!

— the deaf and the thumb

Said a tweet:

I made sure to always use the thumb for the number three

when communicating with the deaf

This is correct. When a hearing person uses his

first three fingers to indicate the number three,

the deaf person may get confused before realizing

it was about the number three. So, do use the thumb,

not the fourth finger!

— federal tax credits not always helpful

Many employers know that if they hire the deaf

they may earn federal tax credits. Yet, they

still won’t hire the deaf. They worry that

costs of accommodating the deaf is too

costly and that the tax benefits is no

advantage to them Not true, but these

employers do not always listen.

