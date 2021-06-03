2021/06/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 3, 2021

— a newspaper editorial mocks interpreters

Not happening in USA, but in Fiji – that a

newspaper editor mocked sign language

interpreters. Yes, the readers were

very angry about it, so was the

government commission overseeing

the needs of the deaf.

— Comcast gives deaf man a break

A deaf senior citizen, with limited income,

fell behind on his monthly Comcast cable

TV payments. As a result Comcast shut down

his account. He was not allowed by his

doctor to continue with his employment,

and so, found some bills hard to keep up

with, including Comcast. He explained

this problem with a local TV news help

service. After a few minutes of listening,

the Comcast customer service representative

had the monthly bill slashed to a very

affordable rate. This deaf person now

his TV turned on, much to his joy.

— Basic ASL, numbers and alphabet poster signs posted at Amazon warehouse

At the Schodack, NY Amazon warehouse, one can see posters

everywhere on these Basic ASL, numbers and alphabet

signs. This warehouse has two deaf employees,

and they worked with the Amazon human resources

people to make this possible. So far, it is working.

