2021/06/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 4, 2021

— deaf scientist studying COVID-19 specimens

DeafDigest editor guesses there is a number of

deaf people in labs that study COVID-19 specimens.

At least there is one that works at a lab in

Alabama.

— eliminating deafness in one nation

The Medical for Quality Healthcare, an agency

in Zambia, wants to eliminate deafness. Is it

realistic? No.

— past deaf superintendent wins settlement

A deaf superintendent was terminated from

employment in one school. That superintendent

filed a lawsuit – and won a settlement.

There has been no public announcement

and for that reason, DeafDigest is not

disclosing the identity of the deaf

superintendent.

