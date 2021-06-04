2021/06/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 4, 2021
— deaf scientist studying COVID-19 specimens
DeafDigest editor guesses there is a number of
deaf people in labs that study COVID-19 specimens.
At least there is one that works at a lab in
Alabama.
— eliminating deafness in one nation
The Medical for Quality Healthcare, an agency
in Zambia, wants to eliminate deafness. Is it
realistic? No.
— past deaf superintendent wins settlement
A deaf superintendent was terminated from
employment in one school. That superintendent
filed a lawsuit – and won a settlement.
There has been no public announcement
and for that reason, DeafDigest is not
disclosing the identity of the deaf
superintendent.
